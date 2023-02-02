Downtown Lynchburg Association accepting applications for entrepreneurship course

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A program aimed at spurring downtown development is recruiting in Lynchburg.

The Downtown Lynchburg Association is taking applications for “Launch LYH,” a program for anyone looking to start or expand their business in downtown Lynchburg.

Applicants will take part in an eight-week entrepreneurship course and at the end have a chance to win funding for their dream business.

Organizer Kelvin Whitehurst said $115,000 dollars of grant money is available.

“We want to make this a great place to work, live and play,” Whitehurst said. “That is exactly what we’re hoping to do with this program is continue to bring more businesses down here.”

Whitehurst said they have about 60 applicants already.

Applications close Feb. 9; click here to learn more.