New, gently used blanket donations needed for blanket drive for foster kids in Virginia

From now until Feb. 17, Braley & Thompson of Virginia will be collecting new and gently used blanket donations at locations across the Commonwealth.

“At Braley & Thompson, we’re committed to connecting children in need with nurturing and loving foster families. And we’re grateful for the incredible community support across Virginia that makes our work possible,” said Sherry Rakes, Braley & Thompson Executive Director. “We invite everyone to join us in donating blankets this winter season and giving the children and youth we serve a comfortable, warm belonging.”

Braley & Thompson has been working to find forever homes for children in need for nearly four decades. The organization has also offered foster care services, respite care, training for parents and a number of other programs.

Of the nine agencies Braley & Thompson has in Virginia, here’s a look at locations in our region where you can drop off blankets:

Braley & Thompson in Christiansburg @207 West Main St. Suite 6B

Braley & Thompson in Forest @2201 Graves Mill Rd. Suite D

Braley & Thompson in Roanoke @2965 Colonnade Dr. Suite 130

Drop-off locations also include the following:

The Lynchburg Public Library on Memorial Avenue

New River Engraving on West Main Street in Christiansburg

SeaQuest Lynchburg on Candlers Mountain Road

Chuck E. Cheese on Electric Road in Roanoke

For more information, please visit www.stepstoneyouth.com.