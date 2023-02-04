40º

Local News

Shamrock Shake to return to McDonald’s on Feb. 20

Officials say the OREO Shamrock McFlurry will also be available

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Features, Food, McDonald's
Shamrock Shake and OREO Shamrock McFlurry coming to McDonald's on Feb. 20 (Credit: McDonald's PR) (WSLS)

ROANOKE, Va. – The luck of the Irish is heading back to McDonald’s sooner than you might think.

Officials said that the iconic Shamrock Shake will be making a return to McDonald’s on Feb. 20 along with another treat – the OREO Shamrock McFlurry.

And the deal gets even sweeter – officials say that at some locations, every Shamrock Shake sold from March 1 to March 17 will result in $0.25 being donated to Ronald McDonald House Charities Southwest Virginia.

McDonald’s restaurants participating in the donation include those in Roanoke, Bedford, Blacksburg, and Lynchburg, officials say.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Alli Graham came aboard the digital team as an evening digital content producer in June 2022.

email