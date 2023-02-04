Shamrock Shake to return to McDonald’s on Feb. 20

ROANOKE, Va. – The luck of the Irish is heading back to McDonald’s sooner than you might think.

Officials said that the iconic Shamrock Shake will be making a return to McDonald’s on Feb. 20 along with another treat – the OREO Shamrock McFlurry.

And the deal gets even sweeter – officials say that at some locations, every Shamrock Shake sold from March 1 to March 17 will result in $0.25 being donated to Ronald McDonald House Charities Southwest Virginia.

McDonald’s restaurants participating in the donation include those in Roanoke, Bedford, Blacksburg, and Lynchburg, officials say.