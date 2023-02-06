Firefighter injured after Lynchburg structure fire

A firefighter was hurt after a fire left damage to an industrial building in Lynchburg. (Credit: Lynchburg Fire Department)

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A firefighter was injured following a structure fire in Lynchburg Monday, according to the Lynchburg Fire Department.

Firefighters said around 12:35 p.m., crews responded to a call for a structure fire at 1 Millrace Drive in the Millrace Industrial Park off Graves Mill Road.

The building is home to Masterbrand Cabinets.

Officials said workers were performing maintenance to the building when insulation between the interior and exterior walls on the back side of the building caught fire.

More than two dozen fire personnel responded and got control of the fire in about an hour. Firefighters said they had to cut into the metal sides of the building in order to get water and foam onto the burning insulation.

Fire crews said damage to the building were minimal.

One firefighter suffered an injury to their hand and was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital where they are expected to be treated and released, LFD said.