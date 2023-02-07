Famous Anthony’s in Lynchburg closing permanently Sunday, Feb. 12

Famous Anthony’s in the Hill City will be permanently shutting its doors soon.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Famous Anthony’s in the Hill City will be permanently shutting its doors soon.

The restaurant made the official announcement in a Facebook post and said the decision to close wasn’t an easy one.

“It has not been an easy decision, but one we feel is necessary for us as we continue to rebuild our relationship with the community,” the post said in part.

The restaurant’s last day will be on Sunday, Feb. 12 and doors will close for good at 3 p.m.

“We appreciate the love and support you all have provided us over the years. Our relationships with you mean more to us than we could ever express. You ALL are a part of our family and we will miss seeing you daily!” said Famous Anthony’s in Lynchburg.

At this time, it is unclear what led to the closure, but we will continue to update this article as we learn more.