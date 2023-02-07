Man hospitalized after shooting in Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – A man was shot around 6:41 p.m. Monday in Martinsville, according to the Martinsville Police Department.

Authorities said a 9-11 call was made in the area of Fayette Street and officers were able to locate the man, who was transported to the hospital by Martinsville Fire and EMS.

Police say they don’t have any suspects at this time.

