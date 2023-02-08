Search underway for stolen dogs in Franklin County

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – A search is underway for two black labs stolen from Waid Park in Rocky Mount Tuesday morning, according to the Franklin County Humane Society Planned Pethood and Adoption Center.

The center said the two labs, Colby and Caleb, broke away from their owner and chased after a squirrel before two men lured them into an off-white Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The men loaded the labs and drove off while the owner was calling for them, according to the center.

Anyone with information is asked to call 540-483-3000. The dogs can be brought to the Pet Clinic of Rocky Mount, Franklin County Animal Shelter or the Franklin County Human Society Planned Pethood and Adoption Center.

There is currently a $2000 reward for a safe return of the dogs, the center said in a Facebook post.