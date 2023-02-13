28-year-old man dead after Pittslyvania County shooting, police say

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is searching for answers after a man died in a shooting Sunday night.

Authorities initially said it happened at about 10:30 p.m. near a rental property on Falcon Ridge Drive in the Leesville Lake area of Gretna.

The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office initially said the rental property was an Airbnb but has since corrected that statement to say the property is handled by a private company.

Before deputies arrived at the scene, the victim, who has been identified as 28-year-old Jonathan Robertson, of Pittsville, Virginia, was taken to the Centra Emergency Department in Gretna, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies have confirmed to 10 News that the man did not make it.

Pittsylvania County deputies say the victim’s body has been transported to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.

If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to call the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office at 434-432-7931 or the Pittsylvania County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-791-0044.

If the information you provide leads to the arrest of any individual(s) who may have committed a criminal act as it relates to this crime you may be eligible for up to a $5,000 cash reward and you can remain anonymous. Information may be emailed to sar@pittgov.org

We will continue to update this article as we learn more.

