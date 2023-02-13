VSP: 35-year-old man dead after crash in Giles County

GILES COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash involving a vehicle that was being pursued by the Giles County Sheriff’s Office.

On Saturday at about 2:30 a.m., 35-year-old Rebel Hodges, of Rocky Mount, was driving west at a high rate of speed on Route 460 in a 1998 Chevrolet Prizm and ran off the side of the road, hit a ditch and overturned.

Officials say the impact of the crash caused the vehicle to then run off the left side of the road, hit a guardrail and go down the hillside, coming to rest on the shoulder of the eastbound lanes of Route 460.

Hodges died at the scene. State Troopers say he wasn’t wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle.

According to VSP, a passenger, Shaddai B. Boyer, 33, of Martinsville, was hospitalized with serious injuries. Authorities say she was wearing her seat belt.

We’re told that no law enforcement “made contact” with the Chevrolet. At this time, it is unclear what led to the pursuit, but we have reached out to authorities to learn more.

The crash remains under investigation.