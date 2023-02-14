GW High School in Danville having virtual learning day after receiving threatening email

DANVILLE, Va. – George Washington High School will be having a virtual learning day Tuesday as Danville Police and Virginia State Police continue to investigate a threat the school received Monday.

Officials say a school employee received a threatening email before students arrived on Monday, forcing the school to cancel classes out of an abundance of caution.

At this time, police are still trying to determine the source of the threat, but say there is no credible evidence of one against GW students.

GW High School will be having a virtual learning day Tuesday as authorities investigate, police said.