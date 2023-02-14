Montgomery County School Resource Officer recognized for saving life of middle school student

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – One Montgomery County school resource officer’s quick action is being recognized by the county’s board of supervisors.

Last month, Deputy Steven Parks was working at Auburn Middle School when a student began choking.

They say Deputy Parks’ actions were able to save the student’s life.

Monday night at the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors meeting, Deputy Parks was recognized by the board for his life-saving action.

“His training and dedication to his profession has provided a very happy and priceless ending to what otherwise would have been a tragedy that no one should have to face,” said Chairwoman Sherri Blevins.

The board also highlighted this situation as yet another important reason to have school resource officers in every school.

Deputy Parks was also recognized by the Montgomery County School Board last week.