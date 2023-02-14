Roanoke landmark Texas Tavern turns 93

ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke landmark celebrated 93 years in the business on Monday.

Texas Tavern started in 1930 and has changed very little in those nine decades since.

The diner still only has 10 seats on the inside and it continues to serve the community 24/7.

Owner Matt Bullington is the fourth generation owner of the diner, and attributes its longevity to loyal customers.

”A world where everything changes, people like to have those, I call them, ‘cultural moorings,’ those places that are their comfort zone, comfort food, they can kind of come back to it. We try to be that and I think that’s a big factor in our success,” Bullington said.

The diner said they have celebrated their birthday the last couple of days, and plan to do a big celebration when they turn 95 in a few years.