Trooper testifies in case against Franklin County father charged with felony after rushing daughter to the ER

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Michael Morris faces a felony for eluding police after he said he was speeding to get his daughter to the emergency room after her pneumonia symptoms took a turn for the worst.

Virginia State Trooper T.R. Derosha testified about his interaction with Morris that day.

“When I first observed it go through the intersection, his four-way hazards were on. I immediately hit my emergency lights and proceeded through the intersections,” said Trooper Derosha.

Derosha said that he saw Morris run numerous lights on Route 419. He said he also clocked him driving 65 to 68 miles per hour before turning into LewisGale Medical Center.

Morris said he placed a 911 call while the trooper was following him to let him know he was taking his daughter to the ER. That message wasn’t immediately relayed.

“Were you aware there was a 911 call made with regards to your incident?” the defense attorney asked.

“Not until I had him outside his vehicle,” answered Derosha.

Derosha said he instructed the mother and child to go inside the ER during his exchange with Morris.

“I am not a doctor, I see what I can see. I’m not going to hold them if they are sick. I see what I can see. I’m not going to hold them if they are sick. My safety concern and primary concern is Mr. Morris,” Derosha said.

The defense pressed more on about what happened after the stop and the reason behind Morris’ actions. They argued that did not show willful and wanton disregard.

The prosecution disagreed and said there is probable cause that he committed the offense.

The judge ruled this case would go to a grand jury on April 7 at 9 a.m.