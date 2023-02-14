Franklin County father faces felony charge after rushing his daughter to the ER

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – When Michael Morris and his wife were taking his ten-year-old daughter Marta to the pediatrician, they quickly realized she needed emergency help.

Her pneumonia symptoms had become dangerous. Morris said that’s when they rushed her to the hospital, thinking it was a life-or-death situation.

“I looked back and my wife was crying and my wife was having to hold her head up, she was going limp, very heavy breathing and her color started to drain,” Morris said.

He had about a 45-minute drive from their home in Franklin County to LewisGale Medical Center in Salem. He said when they got within two miles of the hospital, Marta’s condition was worsening and he knew he needed to get her help immediately.

“Flashers went on when I realized I was going to have to pick up speed and go through red lights, flashers went on immediately,” he recalled.

Around the same time, Morris said he called 911 as a state trooper was trying to pull him over.

“Immediately told the dispatcher, ‘look there is a trooper behind me, he just pulled out. Please let him know I am not running from him, we are very close to the hospital. And that’s where I’m going, I’m going to the emergency room,’” he said.

911 calls do not go to Virginia State Police, but rather to localities. They would have to be transferred. According to Virginia State Police, due to that and the fact it was a short pursuit, that message was not likely relayed to the trooper.

Morris said he pulled into the first entrance of LewisGale and pulled over. As he tried to explain his daughter was sick, he says the trooper pointed a gun at him and pulled him out of the car.

“Now my wife is hysterical, she’s thinking her child is going to die and her husband is going to die,” Morris added.

10 News asked Virginia State Police if the trooper pulled out his gun during this exchange. A spokesperson said in an e-mail, “I’m sure, it was a car chase and what happens at the end of a chase is called a “felony stop”. Officer safety issues. You never know why they run, or what will happen at the end of those chases. Safer for everyone involved, suspects and officers.”

“When he eventually had me cuffed, he looked into my truck. My wife is there crying holding my daughter’s head and he said ‘she doesn’t look in any distress to me,’” Morris said.

Morris’s wife took Marta inside to the emergency room, where Morris was eventually allowed to reunite with his family. But Marta’s condition required more care.

“We had to take an ambulance ride all the way to Richmond where we spent the rest of the week,” he explained.

Morris and Marta spent the next few days at Chippenham Hospital in Richmond.

According to Marta’s discharge papers, she was treated for pneumonia, inlfluenza A and hypoxia. She also required oxygen for much of her stay. Before she was released from the hospital, Morris had to turn himself in to police.

Morris now faces a Class 6 Felony for eluding police. While he is frustrated with the charge, he’s thankful that his actions got his daughter to the hospital in time to save her life.

“It’s my daughter’s life, I don’t have a choice,” said Morris.

Marta has since made a full recovery. Morris is in court Wednesday at 11 a.m. 10 News will be there and will have updates on air and online.