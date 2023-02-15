WATCH LIVE: The Morning Sprint February 15, 2023

Join us at 9 a.m. for an update on what’s happening right now and what you need to know today.

ROANOKE, Va. – At 9 a.m., we caught up with Virginia Today Anchor Japhanie Gray for the top news of the day.

We gave you a sneak peek of our Black History Month special, a Hidden History, which you can stream exclusively on WSLS Thursday at 6:30 p.m. In it, we will explore once-undiscovered hidden elements in Southwest Virginia. To help you learn more about what you can expect, today we sat down with Duke Carter, who’s narrating the special alongside Brittny McGraw.

We also discussed a sad update concerning two missing dogs in Franklin County.

Missed it? Don’t worry you can watch it here!