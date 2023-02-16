‘Colby and Caleb are family to us:’ Owner of stolen, killed dogs shares her plea for justice and closure

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – A heartbreaking ending to a story we first brought you last week.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says two dogs were stolen from their owners while at Waid Park in Rocky Mount.

A week later, they say the two dogs were found dead on the side of the road just a few miles from where they were taken.

“Colby and Caleb are family to us and the loss of our boys in such an evil senseless way has just been tragic. It’s a horrific crime,” said one of their owners, Rhonda Michel.

The Michel family, friends and the Franklin County Humane Society pulled money together to offer a $4,000 reward for the safe return of the two dogs.

“We have never had anything to this extreme in our community. And it’s extremely sad that they had every opportunity to do the right thing and that they took the course they did,” said Director of the Humane Society, Anita Scott.

Now, they hope to use the reward to get any information about the dogs disappearance and death.

“We need to see these people brought to justice,” said Scott.

The sheriff’s office says they are still investigating the incident, which they believe is isolated.

Meanwhile, the Michel family continues searching for answers and closure.

“This was a very heartless, senseless, evil act,” said Michel.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 540-483-3000 or the Franklin County Humane Society at (540) 489-3491.

A candlelight vigil is also planned in memory of Caleb and Colby, this Saturday at 5:30 p.m. in Waid Park.