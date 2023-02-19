Blacksburg shooting leaves community shocked

BLACKSBURG, Va. – In the 1800 block of Whipple Drive, neighbors are looking for answers after a shooting victim was found in the area Saturday.

That was the second shooting victim police responded to on Saturday.

The first was on Bluestone Lane just before two o’clock Saturday, and then the second an hour later a few streets over on Whipple.

Police say the victims knew each other and the incidents appear to be related.

10 News spoke to several residents in the neighborhood Sunday about the shooting.

They are not comfortable going on camera, but they say instances like this are extremely uncommon for Blacksburg.

Several people said they were scared by the event, and it made them nervous to leave their houses.

LewisGale Hospital confirmed today that they went on lockdown due to their proximity to the incidents.

They say, “It’s standard protocol to ensure the safety of our staff, patients, and the community.”

This is an ongoing investigation, so if you have any information on the incident you are asked to call the Blacksburg Police Department.