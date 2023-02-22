Amherst County man facing charges after drugs found in vehicle

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Community complaints of drug activity led to the arrest of one Amherst County man, according to the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office.

On Friday, Feb. 17, Amherst County deputies said they conducted surveillance near Bubba Lane after they received complaints of drug activity in the area.

A traffic stop of a vehicle of interest was initiated, leading to a search warrant being issued, authorities said.

We’re told that there were more than 20 grams of meth seized during their search.

The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office said they continued to search for Cody Lipscomb, who they had charged with intent to distribute a schedule I, II substance over the weekend.

Days later, on Feb. 21, authorities said Lipscomb was arrested in a Campbell County home.

Sheriff Viar encouraged citizens of Amherst County to report illegal activity on their Drug Hotline at (434)-946-7585 and expressed his thanks to those involved.