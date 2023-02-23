76º

LIVE

Local News

10 News investigates | Man files $5,000,000 against Southern Air, claims harassment

Duke Carter, Anchor/Reporter

Tags: Roanoke, Investigation, Southern Air

Imagine going to work and getting called derogatory names, harassed, and threatened on the job.

It’s what one man who works in manual labor in Southwest Virginia alleges in his lawsuit, seeking $5,000,000 in damages.

“I moved from North Carolina to Lynchburg for the sole purpose of the job,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell claims the dream job, became a nightmare.

10 News anchor/reporter Duke Carter investigates Monday night at 6. Can’t tune in? Come back to this article then to read or watch the full story.

You can find Southern Air’s full response to the complaint here, as well as the original complaint here. You can also see the press release from Mitchell’s legal representation. Southern Air denies any wrongdoing.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Duke Carter returned to 10 News in January 2022.

email

facebook