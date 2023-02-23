Dollywood preps for ‘biggest ever’ season ahead

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. – Dollywood’s 2023 season is being called one of the biggest ever because of two new massive projects.

Crews are currently finishing up the brand-new Big Bear Mountain Coaster. When completed, it’ll be nearly 4,000 square feet – the longest coaster in the park, leaders say.

The Big Bear Mountain Coaster features three launches, multiple airtime hills, and even a pass through a waterfall, soaring guests to speeds up to 48 miles per hour, according to park officials.

“That’s the first time we’ve done that here at Dollywood, so I think that’s going to be another element we can add to our portfolio in the rides,” Barry Stiltner, Dollywood Vice President of Maintenance and Construction said.

Dolly’s newest resort, HeartSong Lodge & Resort, is also taking shape just a mile outside the park in Pigeon Forge, officials said. We’re told the lodge will have 302 rooms when it’s completed.

“HeartSong is really tied to the smokies. It’s really about what brings Dolly back home to recharge and recalibrate,” Pete Owens, Dollywood Vice President of Marketing said.

Big Bear Mountain is expected to open this spring, and HeartSong Lodge & Resort is expected to open in the fall, according to park officials.