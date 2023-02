Police presence at Little Caesars on Orange Avenue in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Officers with the Roanoke Police Department are currently responding to the Little Caesars on Orange Avenue in Roanoke.

Roanoke PD told 10 News units began to arrive at the scene around 8:15 p.m.

Around 8:20 p.m., crime scene tape was being put up around the area.

10 News has reached out to RPD for more information. Details surrounding the presence were not immediately clear.

10 News has a crew at the scene working for you to learn more.