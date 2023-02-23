Public input needed as Roanoke works to name new educational buildings

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke City School Board’s Naming Committee needs your help!

The committee wants to hear your thoughts as they work to name the Administration Building on Campbell Avenue and the new Roanoke Technical Education Center beside William Fleming High School.

From now until Tuesday, Feb. 28, you can offer feedback on the name nominations by taking a survey, which can be found here.

There will also be a public meeting at the Administration Building on Douglass Avenue on Feb. 23 from 6 to 8 p.m. if you wish to voice your concerns in person. You will need to register by noon on the day of the meeting by emailing the Board Clerk at boardclerk@rcps.info or calling 540-853-1655. You can also do this by arriving 15 minutes ahead of the meeting to sign in.