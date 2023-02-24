Rally in Roanoke to show support for Ukraine one year after war began

ROANOKE, Va. – Friday marks one year since Russia invaded Ukraine.

A group of Ukrainians living in Southwest Virginia will be holding a rally in Roanoke to show support.

“One year is too much. Enough is enough,” said Inna Payne, another rally organizer.

The “365 Days of Defending Freedom” rally is set for Friday afternoon.

People will march downtown, hear from refugees and have a moment of silence to honor those who lost their lives.

Rally organizers said it’s important for everyone to come together and stand up for what’s right.

“This is war between evil and light,” said Olena Kuhfahl, a rally organizer.

“It’s a very difficult time right now for everybody,” said Viktoriya Chambers, another organizer.

The rally starts at 4:30 p.m. in front of the downtown Roanoke library.