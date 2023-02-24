VSP: Last missing body recovered from Nelson County River

NELSON COUNTY, Va. – The last missing body was recovered Friday in connection with the December incident in which an SUV was found submerged in the Rockfish River, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities say around 9:50 a.m., Virginia State Police Search and Recovery Team (SRT) located the last missing body.

The SRT has returned each week to the river in search of missing individuals since the incident in December.

On December 27, 2022, VSP was alerted to a submerged vehicle in the Rockfish River near the intersection of Bridgeport Lane and Johnson Hollow in Nelson County.

A 1997 Toyota 4Runner tried to cross the flooded Rockfish River at a low river crossing on Bridgeport Lane and was swept away by the strong current, police said.

10 News previously reported the recovery of other bodies including 17-year-old Christopher Doss, 11-year-old Josiah Davis, 18-year-old Myson Sylvestre, and 30-year-old Pharoah Shabazz.

The recovered body will be transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner for autopsy, examination and positive identification, police said.