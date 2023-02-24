WATCH: The Morning Sprint February 24, 2023

ROANOKE, Va. – Happy Friday and congrats on making it through the work week. Be sure to check out today’s episode of the Morning Sprint for the trending news of the day.
Here’s what we discussed today:
- Today marks the 1-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine; we went over how a local group is showing their support
- Three were killed and two others were hurt in a tragic Florida shooting; one of the victims in the incident is speaking out for the first time
- Roanoke’s Gun Violence Prevention Commission has received lots of criticism over how they handle city funds; now, the city is performing an internal audit on the commission.
