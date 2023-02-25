73-year-old man reported missing out of Martinsville

Ezell Massey Jr, reported missing out of Martinsville. (Credit: Martinsville Police Department)

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – The Martinsville Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing man.

Authorities say 73-year-old Ezell Massey Jr. is missing from 1408 Roundabout Road.

Residents say they last heard about Massey around 6 a.m. Sunday morning as he stepped outside to smoke, according to authorities.

Police say Massey was last seen wearing a green jacket, blue sweatpants, black shoes, and walks with a walker.

Anyone with information on Massey’s whereabouts is asked to call 276-638-8751.