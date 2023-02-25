39º

Local News

73-year-old man reported missing out of Martinsville

He was last seen on Roundabout Road, authorities said

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Missing Person, Martinsville
Ezell Massey Jr, reported missing out of Martinsville. (Credit: Martinsville Police Department) (WSLS)

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – The Martinsville Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing man.

Authorities say 73-year-old Ezell Massey Jr. is missing from 1408 Roundabout Road.

Residents say they last heard about Massey around 6 a.m. Sunday morning as he stepped outside to smoke, according to authorities.

Police say Massey was last seen wearing a green jacket, blue sweatpants, black shoes, and walks with a walker.

Anyone with information on Massey’s whereabouts is asked to call 276-638-8751.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Lauren Helkowski joined WSLS 10’s digital team in August 2022, but has held a passion for storytelling long before.

email