New River Valley Polar Plunge raises $72,000 for Special Olympics Virginia

RADFORD, Va. – Some of the 10 News team was joined by dozens of others for the 2023 New River Valley Polar Plunge on Saturday.

Each year, groups try to raise money to go towards Special Olympics Virginia. 10 News even had a Polar Plunge Showdown against Freedom First earlier in the week.

On Saturday, it was finally time for people to take a freezing dip into the New River.

Matt Camarie has made the event a tradition.

“This event is a crazy event. A lot of people have a bucket list item to jump in ice cold water and do a Polar Plunge at some point. This happens to be at least my 10th one I think,” Camarie said.

Camarie and his fellow plungers wanted to honor a Special Olympics athlete he worked closely with.

“Our team decided to dress up as Penguins because he wore the same costume every year. So we’re doing it in Joey’s honor and his memory and his dad is plunging with us,” Camarie said.

The event was able to raise $72,000 for Special Olympics Virginia. One of the best parts is that most of the money will stay local.

“It’s important because a lot of, there is a lot of the money raised today that will stay local here in the New River Valley and in Roanoke,” Camarie said.

Michael Schnitz’s company sponsored him to take the plunge for his first time.

“I wish I had done this 25 years earlier than at 50,” Schnitz said.

