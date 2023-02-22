Polar Plunge Showdown: Donate in support of Special Olympics Virginia!

ROANOKE, Va. – With the 2023 New River Polar Plunge just days away, WSLS 10 News and Freedom First Credit Union have partnered for a friendly, one-day giving challenge in support of Special Olympics Virginia.

From 5 a.m. until 6 p.m. Wednesday, scan the WSLS or Freedom First QR code to donate and help your favorite team raise the most money. The QR codes link directly to each team’s Polar Plunge fundraising page.

You can also click here to donate to WSLS or here to donate to Freedom First.

You can also stop by Freedom First’s Bonsack location at 3565 Orange Avenue NE from 12-2 p.m. on Wednesday if you would like to drop off a cash donation in support of either team.

Freedom First says team members embrace the company’s mission of helping people and communities by taking part in community and charitable events throughout the year. This year will mark the first Polar Plunge for Freedom First.

“Some employees here were interested in doing it,” said Tyler Cadd, professional development coordinator for Freedom First. “A group of us decided, ‘Man, that would be fun!’ and here we are. I think you see those things throughout our company, throughout the year of people just really have a passion to want to give back.”

The winner of the Polar Plunge Showdown will be announced live on 10 News at 6.

The Showdown is happening in advance of the 2023 New River Polar Plunge, which will take place Saturday, Feb. 25 at Bisset Park in Radford.