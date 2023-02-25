Roanoke community members come together to show support for Ukraine

Community members gathered for the “365 Days of Defending Freedom” rally in Roanoke to show support.

ROANOKE, Va. – Friday marked one year since Russia invaded Ukraine.

Community members gathered for the “365 Days of Defending Freedom” rally in Roanoke to show support.

Organizer Inna Payne told 10 News she’s thankful for the support from the community, and she looks forward to the day the war ends.

“Together we can win, and together we can have freedom and help Ukrainians to finish the fight for freedom,” Payne said.

She added the Ukrainian community in Roanoke is small, but they are remaining strong during these troubling times.