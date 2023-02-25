49º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Roanoke community members come together to show support for Ukraine

The ‘365 Days of Defending Freedom’ rally was held on Friday

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Roanoke, Ukraine, War in Ukraine
Community members gathered for the “365 Days of Defending Freedom” rally in Roanoke to show support.

ROANOKE, Va. – Friday marked one year since Russia invaded Ukraine.

Community members gathered for the “365 Days of Defending Freedom” rally in Roanoke to show support.

Organizer Inna Payne told 10 News she’s thankful for the support from the community, and she looks forward to the day the war ends.

“Together we can win, and together we can have freedom and help Ukrainians to finish the fight for freedom,” Payne said.

She added the Ukrainian community in Roanoke is small, but they are remaining strong during these troubling times.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Alli Graham came aboard the digital team as an evening digital content producer in June 2022.

email