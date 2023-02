A house fire in Roanoke early Sunday is under investigation, officials say. (Credit: Roanoke Fire-EMS)

ROANOKE, Va. – Fire crews responded to a house fire in Roanoke early Sunday, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

Firefighters said around 9:07 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 1800 block of Franwill Ave NW for reports of a structure fire.

Upon arrival, crews say they found flames and smoke showing from the residence.

The fire was marked under control within 15 minutes of arrival, officials said.

Firefighters say the cause of the fire is under investigation.