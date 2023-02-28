Lynchburg music teacher records song for Ukraine with her class

The students loved being a part of the song and have an experience to last for a lifetime. They hope people in Ukraine can one day hear the song they made.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Two of Paddy Dougherty’s worlds are colliding with her new song ... teaching and music.

When she was growing up, she was surrounded by music. Dougherty learned to play instruments at a young age and continued down the path of music.

“Music … it’s just been my air. It’s where I go when I need to express feelings or process information,” Dougherty said.

One day she was introduced to the world of teaching.

“Teaching happened very unexpectedly. I was asked to fill in for a sick music teacher in Amherst County for two weeks and 30-some years later … I’m teaching,” Dougherty.

She never lost sight of her career in music though. Around Christmas time this past year, Dougherty came across some articles talking about the war in Ukraine. More specifically, they were about Ukrainian parents giving their children hope.

“They were singing carols and hymns to drown out the sirens and I was like … who does that? Who … how do you … it leaves me speechless. Often when I’m speechless is when I can write a song,” Dougherty said.

The words periodically came to Dougherty. One thing she was searching for over and over again were the words for the bridge of the song.

Dougherty teaches music at the James River Day School. One day she was waiting on her class since they were late. When they arrived, they asked why she had a guitar with her. Dougherty wanted to start class ... her students wanted to hear the song.

While playing the song, students caught on and sang along.

“Their hearts are so in that song that it was beyond clear that the song wanted them as well,” Dougherty said.

The music teacher then created perhaps the coolest field trip ever. She and her students went to the Hambone Production Studio in Lynchburg to record the track.

The students loved being a part of the song and now have had an experience that’ll last for a lifetime. They hope people in Ukraine can one day hear the song they made.

“Music and children … I don’t know what else you can do to make the world a better place,” Dougherty said.

You can hear more of Dougherty’s music by visiting her website.