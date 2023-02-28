VSP: Search efforts underway for missing aircraft

Virginia State Police and the Virginia Department of Emergency Management are searching for a missing aircraft.

Officials say the small, privately-owned plane was scheduled to arrive at the Burlington Alamance Regional Aircraft in North Carolina but hasn’t yet.

We’re told the plane departed from the Hillsville-Twin County Airport in Virginia Monday afternoon.

The search began near the Carroll County and Patrick County line Monday night and resumed Tuesday morning. Officials have been searching by air and on ground.

