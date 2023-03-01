Dog owner who confessed to killing his dogs in Franklin County set to appear in court

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Fifty-eight-year-old Terry Michel, the owner who confessed to killing his two dogs, is set to make his first court appearance in the Franklin County General District Court on Wednesday.

His bond hearing is scheduled for 10:45 a.m.

As we’ve reported previously, in early February, Michel reported that his two dogs, Caleb and Colby, had been stolen, and about a week later, the dogs were found dead.

Not long after, Michel was arrested in connection with their deaths and would later confess to killing them, stating that he shot and killed the two dogs before taking their bodies and dropping them off on the side of Carolina Spring Road, according to court records.

He currently faces the following charges:

Two counts of felony animal cruelty

One count of filing a false police report

Two summons for improper disposal of a companion animal

