Southwest Virginia goes ‘nuts’ for dwarf ambassador squirrel at local wildlife center

ROANOKE, Va. – The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center has a new wildlife ambassador, and now it needs a name.

The new ambassador taking on the role of educating the public about conservation is an Eastern Gray squirrel with dwarfism. He was brought to the center last year as a baby.

Staff soon realized his condition after his litter mates quickly outgrew him. The squirrel is non-releasable because of the condition.

In addition to being small and not as coordinated as a typical squirrel, center staff said dwarf squirrels tend to have chronic problems with fur loss, metabolic issues, and neurological problems that make them unable to survive in the wild.

After much community input and debate, four final names will be voted on. The names Pecan, Peanut, and Nutter Butter have made it to the final round of voting through Facebook and Instagram. An anonymous donor also nominated the name Baldwin.

Each vote cost $5. Proceeds support SWVA Wildlife Center’s continued mission of saving wildlife.

Voting is open to everyone and will end on March 7 at 9 p.m.

Go to the SWVA Wildlife Center’s website to vote.