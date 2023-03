Join us at 9 a.m. for an update on what’s happening right now and what you need to know today.

ROANOKE, Va. – Happy Friday Eve! Tune in to the Morning Sprint this morning for an update on everything you need to know for the day.

Here’s what we :

A missing 31-year-old Lynchburg woman who’s believed to be in danger

Court documents concerning a shooting where a 12-year-old was shot and killed in Lynchburg

The new ATF ruling that could cause major headaches for local gun owners

Missed it? Don’t worry, you can come back later and watch the full video.