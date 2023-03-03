Mom of Lynchburg 12-year-old claims boyfriend shot, killed her daughter, search warrants reveal

LYNCHBURG, Va. – New information has been revealed in search warrants about the night 12-year-old Malayshia Solomon was shot and killed inside her own home in Lynchburg Friday night.

The shooting happened nearly one week ago, and still, no charges have been filed in the pre-teen’s death.

10 News obtained new search warrants from Lynchburg Circuit Court on Thursday which reveals new details in Malayshia’s death.

The documents reveal that during an interview with Lynchburg Police, Malayshia’s mother told them her boyfriend is the one who shot her daughter inside of her home.

The search warrant reveals when police interviewed the boyfriend, he told them the gun “had just gone off.”

Police say they took the boyfriend’s clothes and DNA the night of the shooting.

10 News has chosen not to report Malayshia’s mother’s name or her boyfriend since they are not facing any charges at this time.

In another search warrant filed earlier this week, 10 News learned Malayshia was shot just an hour after her mother posted a video on Instagram of her and two boys singing and dancing while holding guns.

The document says there were three guns shown in the video, but police only recovered two guns from inside the home.

While executing a search warrant of the home on Monroe Street, police also took a cell phone, ammunition and other items.

10 News reached out to Lynchburg’s Commonwealth Attorney, Bethany Harrison to ask why no charges have been filed. She tells us she has “no comment” due to the fact this is an ongoing investigation.

10 News also reached out to Lynchburg Police who say they cannot share any additional information at this time.