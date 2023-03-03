47º

WATCH LIVE: The Morning Sprint March 3, 2023

Livestream begins weekdays at 9 a.m.

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Join us at 9 a.m. for an update on what’s happening right now and what you need to know today. (WSLS 10)

ROANOKE, Va. – Happy Fri-YAY! Tune in to the Morning Sprint this morning for an update on everything you need to know for the day.

Here’s what we will discuss:

  • A tragic shooting claimed the life of a 12-year-old; who her mom says is responsible
  • Venardos Circus returns to the Hill City for the first time in four years
  • What you can expect in Friday’s forecast as well as the weekend ahead

Not free at 9? Don’t worry, we’ll post the complete show when it’s finished so you can watch whenever you’d like!

