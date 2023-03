No injuries reported after a car fire in the Bonsack Walmart parking lot.

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – No injuries were reported after a car fire in the parking lot of the Bonsack Walmart Sunday morning, according to Roanoke County Fire and Rescue.

Officials said crews responded to the fire around 11:29 a.m.

The fire was isolated to one vehicle, according to officials.

Units from Botetourt County, Roanoke, and Roanoke County responded to the scene.