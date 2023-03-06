Deadline coming up for WSLS 10 scholarships

ROANOKE, Va. – WSLS 10 wants to help pay for your college! For the first time, we’re giving out $2,000 scholarships!

To qualify, you must live in our region, be a high school senior and be involved in school activities like scholastic bowl, theatre or sports.

One of the reasons we wanted to offer the money is so families don’t have to pay as much.

“We tend to think about that cost factor right away and there’s so many other things that are important and relevant in choosing the school you go to, and choosing to go to school and that can even be just vocational. It does not necessarily mean you have to go to a four year university. We have community colleges, vocational, we support all that,” said Jaimie León, WSLS General Manager and Vice-President.

There are two scholarships that you could win. We have the application on wsls.com/scholarship

You have to have your application in by the end of March.