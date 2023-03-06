40º

LIVE

Local News

Deadline coming up for WSLS 10 scholarships

For the first time we’re giving out $2,000 scholarships!

Jenna Zibton, Anchor

Tags: Roanoke
Rewarding local high school seniors with the first WSLS 10 Scholarships

ROANOKE, Va. – WSLS 10 wants to help pay for your college! For the first time, we’re giving out $2,000 scholarships!

To qualify, you must live in our region, be a high school senior and be involved in school activities like scholastic bowl, theatre or sports.

One of the reasons we wanted to offer the money is so families don’t have to pay as much.

“We tend to think about that cost factor right away and there’s so many other things that are important and relevant in choosing the school you go to, and choosing to go to school and that can even be just vocational. It does not necessarily mean you have to go to a four year university. We have community colleges, vocational, we support all that,” said Jaimie León, WSLS General Manager and Vice-President.

There are two scholarships that you could win. We have the application on wsls.com/scholarship

You have to have your application in by the end of March.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

You can see Jenna weekday mornings at the anchor desk on WSLS 10 Today from 5-7 a.m. She also leads our monthly Solutionaries Series, where we highlight the creative thinkers and doers working to make the world a better place.

email

facebook

twitter