Fans react to Virginia Tech women’s basketball ACC Tournament Championship win

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Players and fans are celebrating after Virginia Tech’s women’s basketball team had a big win last night.

The lady Hokies claimed the program’s first-ever ACC Tournament Championship with a win over Louisville.

Hokie fans said they’re impressed.

“I did not realize the Hokie ladies were doing so well this season,” Hokie fan Ken Roberts said. “Congratulations, and I hope this is a dynasty to come for them.”

The Hokies beat Louisville 75 to 67.