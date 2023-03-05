ACC Women’s Championship: Virginia Tech leads Louisville 38-28 at halftime

GREENSBORO, N.C. – It’s halftime in Greensboro where the Virginia Tech Hokies are leading the Louisville Cardinals 38-28 at halftime in the ACC Women’s Championship.

Elizabeth Kitley got the Hokies off to a great start scoring the teams first six points. She now has 14 points at the break. At the other end of the court, Hailey Van Lith scored 7 of the Cardinals 14 points in the opening quarter and is up to 9 at halftime. Chrislyn Carr also has 9.

Virginia Tech found some separation at the end of the first quarter--going on a 7-0 run and a 21-14 lead entering the second quarter. Georgia Amoore started the game shooting 0-for-4 but caught fire and has 14 points at the half.

The Hokies are shooting 50 percent from the field thus far and are seeking the program’s first ever ACC Championship victory.