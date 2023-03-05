66º

BREAKING NEWS

Sports

ACC Women’s Championship: Virginia Tech leads Louisville 38-28 at halftime

Amoore and Kitley leading in the scoring department

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

Brooke Leonard, Sports Reporter

Tags: College Sports, College Basketball, Women's College Basketball, Virginia Tech Hokies, Louisville Cardinals, ACC Championship, ACC Women's Basketball
Virginia Tech during the 2023 Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament in Greensboro, N.C. Sunday March 5th, 2023 (Photo by Jaylynn Nash/ACC) (Jaylynn Nash, Jaylynn Nash/ACC)

GREENSBORO, N.C. – It’s halftime in Greensboro where the Virginia Tech Hokies are leading the Louisville Cardinals 38-28 at halftime in the ACC Women’s Championship.

Elizabeth Kitley got the Hokies off to a great start scoring the teams first six points. She now has 14 points at the break. At the other end of the court, Hailey Van Lith scored 7 of the Cardinals 14 points in the opening quarter and is up to 9 at halftime. Chrislyn Carr also has 9.

Virginia Tech found some separation at the end of the first quarter--going on a 7-0 run and a 21-14 lead entering the second quarter. Georgia Amoore started the game shooting 0-for-4 but caught fire and has 14 points at the half.

The Hokies are shooting 50 percent from the field thus far and are seeking the program’s first ever ACC Championship victory.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Eric is no stranger to the Roanoke Valley. He is a Roanoke native and proud graduate of William Fleming High School.

email

facebook

twitter

Brooke Leonard is the newest addition to the 10 Sports team, joining in June 2019.

email

facebook

twitter