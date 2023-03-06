Former Pulaski County deputy arrested, charged in connection with home break-in

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a former Pulaski County Sheriff’s Deputy in connection with a home break-in.

On March 4 at 5:39 a.m., VSP said they responded to a report of a breaking and entering at an occupied home in the 2100 block of Peppers Ferry Road.

When a Town of Pulaski Police Officer got to the scene, they took 27-year-old Michael Bruce into custody, state police said.

According to VSP, Bruce is being charged with one misdemeanor count of trespassing and one misdemeanor count of public intoxication.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department told 10 News that Bruce is no longer a department employee.

There was no damage to the property and nobody was hurt, according to state police.

VSP said the incident is still under investigation.