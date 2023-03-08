35º

No one hurt after house fire in Bedford

Happened at about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

BEDFORD, Va. – Fortunately, no one was injured in a house fire in Bedford Tuesday night, according to the Bedford Fire Department.

Authorities arrived at the scene at about 6:30 p.m. to find a single-family home in the 1000 block of Twighlight Drive engulfed in flames.

We’re told there were also several cars and tires that had caught fire in the woods behind the garage.

Crews were able to get the fire under control by about 10 p.m.

Authorities say the home has been deemed a total loss.

The Bedford Fire Department, Forest Fire Department, Moneta Volunteer Fire Department and Huddleston Volunteer Fire Department all responded to the fire.

At this time, the cause is still under investigation.

