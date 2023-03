ROANOKE, Va. – Meet Zorro!

Julie Rickmond, Marketing and Communications Director for the Roanoke Valley SPCA said he’s a four-month-old puppy looking for a family who will have patience with him and help him learn to be a good boy through positive reinforcement training.

She says he’s all legs and excitement, and weighs 33 pounds, is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped.

Learn more about adopting Zorro here.