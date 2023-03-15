High-speed chase ending in Carroll County leads to multiple arrests, charges

Marquis Hodges, 37 and Zachary Willis, 35 arrested in connection with a high-speed chase that ended in Carroll County. (Credit: Carroll County Sheriff's Office)

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. – A multi-jurisdictional pursuit that began in Surry County, North Carolina, and ended in Carroll County, came to a conclusion with multiple felony charges, according to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say on Feb. 9, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office received a call from Surry County authorities alerting them of a pursuit of a white Chevrolet SUV on northbound I-77, approaching the Virginia/North Carolina state line.

Authorities said the pursuit began when deputies identified the driver as being a wanted fugitive, with the car being reported as stolen.

Carroll County deputies say they responded to take over the pursuit, during which the suspect vehicle had reached 130 mph coming into Virginia.

The driver got off I-77 at Exit 8, making several turns before hitting a dead end near Elk Spur Road, according to authorities.

Authorities said four individuals exited the vehicle, with three suspects running off on foot, and the fourth female suspect immediately surrendering to law enforcement.

The sheriff’s office requested a K9 to search the area where one suspect was located, identified as 37-year-old Marquis Hodges of Mount Airy, North Carolina, and was taken into custody without incident.

Authorities said Hodges was wanted in Surry County for narcotics violations.

Deputies located the other two suspects near Bear Trail Road, and both were taken into custody without incident.

35-year-old Zachary Willis of Mount Airy, North Carolina was wanted for a probation violation and was identified as the driver during the pursuit.

Deputies said the other suspect, a female, was also wanted in North Carolina, but for in state pick up only, at which time she was released.

Willis was charged with the following:

Felony elude

Possession of stolen property (stolen vehicle)

Possession of ammunition by convicted felon

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Reckless driving

No drivers license

Being a fugitive from justice

Hodges was charged with the following:

Possession of a Schedule II drug

Being a fugitive from justice

The sheriff’s office said both are being held without bond pending arraignment in the Carroll County General District Court. More charges are expected in Surry County, North Carolina in connection with the pursuit.