SOUND OFF | How do you feel about Virginia’s History and Social Sciences Standards of Learning revisions?

Standards of learning changes could be coming to classrooms in Virginia

The Virginia Dept. of Education is touring around the Commonwealth to get feedback from parents, and we want to hear from you.

This comes after the Virginia Department of Education moved forward a new History and Social Science Standards of Learning earlier this month.

The revision of SOL is required to take place every seven years.

During the meeting, many teachers and parents spoke out against the proposed SOL, claiming it suppresses the history of people of color.

Not only is the content in this proposed SOL plan concerning for some, many said the amount of new standards that would need to be taught is also a red flag.

The VDOE is holding a meeting at the O. Winston Link Museum at 7 p.m. to get feedback from parents.

