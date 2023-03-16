Ten people facing charges in Central State Hospital murder case

HENRICO, Va. – Three hospital employees are charged in the death of Ivor Otieno, a mental health patient who died last week in the custody of Henrico County Sheriff’s Deputies.

Authorities said it happened while he was being admitted to Central State Hospital, and Otieno died after he was allegedly pinned down by police for 12 minutes.

In total now, ten people have been charged with second-degree murder.

The state medical examiner report said Otieno died of asphyxiation.

According to the Dinwiddie County Commonwealth’s Attorney, officers held him down for 12 minutes while he was shackled and handcuffed, eventually “smothering him to death.”

Thursday, three people identified as employees of Central State Hospital were charged with second-degree murder. This is in addition to 7 Henrico deputies facing second-degree murder.

Charges were filed based on evidence that includes surveillance video of the incident at the hospital.

That video has not been publicly released but was shown to the family. His mother spoke out during a news conference Thursday.

“Even though Ivor was going through mental illness ... what I saw today ... what I saw today ... was heartbreaking, America. It was disturbing. It was traumatic. My son was tortured,” Otieno’s mother said.

Officials say two of the officers charged have been granted bond, and charges go before a grand jury on March 21.