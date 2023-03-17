Bedford County to put SROs in elementary schools

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Bedford County parents can expect to see more law enforcement soon, as they plan to spread 14 school resource officers across elementary schools in the district.

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is hiring for SROs and encourages people with at least two years of law enforcement experience to apply.

The sheriff said SROs will give them a set of eyes in each school and help with crime prevention.

He said funding from the governor’s office is making the move possible.

Professional Standards Sergeant Christian Edmondson said the department is happy to provide more protection for schools.

“It’s our children, to me there’s nothing more important than the children,” Edmondson said. “Making sure they’re safe and taken care of and that they that they feel safe going to school.”

The sheriff’s office said they’re trying to fill the positions as quickly as possible.