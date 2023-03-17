City of Salem looking to redistrict some elementary schools

Salem City Schools is looking at redistricting some elementary schools due to predicted growth in the Simms Farm housing development and the Valleydale Lofts Apartments project.

It would be for South Salem, East Salem and GW Carver Elementary.

School leaders say it appears very few current students would be impacted and any current students could stay where they are now until they go to Andrew Lewis Middle School.

The Simms Farm Development will involve homes on Franklin Street, Poff Lane, Ambler Lane, Phillips Brook, Bent Ridge, Upland Drive and the homes within the Simms Farm Development; this will not pertain to houses that are already under construction on the Simms property.

Furthermore, as far as the Valleydale Lofts project goes, it will only affect that property. It will be redistricted from the East Salem attendance zone to the G.W. Carver one. It’s important to note that this plan will not affect current homes or students.

Here’s a look at the proposed redistricting maps for the previously mentioned locations:

Here’s a look at the proposed redistricting maps for the previously mentioned locations: (Salem City Schools)

Proposed school redistricting: East Salem Elementary to South Salem Elementary

Here’s a look at the proposed redistricting maps for the previously mentioned locations: (Salem City Schools)

Proposed school re-districting: East Salem Elementary to GW Carver Elementary

Here’s a look at the proposed redistricting maps for the previously mentioned locations: (Salem City Schools)

There’s a public meeting at Andrew Lewis Middle School on Tuesday, March 21 in the Andrew Lewis Middle School auditorium. The school board will review the plan on April 11.

You’re advised to contact Board Clerk Susan Young at at syoung@salem.k12.va.us or by phone at 540-389-0130 if you have any further questions.