Radford Police searching for subject after vehicle pursuit

RADFORD, Va. – Radford City Police are searching for a subject who they claim led them on a vehicle chase early Friday morning.

Shortly before 12:30 a.m., police were called to the 300-block of New River Drive for the report of possible gunshots.

As they arrived at the scene, they saw a vehicle speeding away from the area; authorities said the subject refused to stop and kept driving, prompting a vehicle pursuit.

The subject eventually stopped the vehicle and then ran away from the scene, according to the police department.

In the search for the driver, Radford City Police Officers established a perimeter and conducted an extensive search, utilizing K-9s and drones.

We’re told by the police department that there are no reported injuries nor is there a threat to the public at this time.

Officers have cleared the area.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Christiansburg Police Department, and Radford University Police Department all assisted with the incident.

At this time no arrests have been made and this is an active and ongoing investigation.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Criminal Investigations section of the Radford City Police Department at 540-731-3624.